“Revenge for Martyred Leader Advances Imam Mahdi’s Reappearance” – Ayatollah Araki at Global Memorial for Imam Khamenei

International scholars and seminary students of the Hawza Ilmiyya organized a memorial gathering at the Shrine of Hazrat Masumeh (SA) in the holy city of Qom to pay tribute to the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (QS), and his martyred family members.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): International scholars and seminary students of the Hawza Ilmiyya organized a memorial gathering at the Shrine of Hazrat Masumeh (SA) in the holy city of Qom to pay tribute to the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (QS), and his martyred family members.

The event was jointly organized by the international departments of the Hawza seminaries, the international institutions of Jamiat al-Mustafa al-Alamiyah, the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, the Ahlul Bayt World Assembly, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, and the Office of the Representative of the Supreme Leader for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs.

The ceremony, held after in evening, was attended by seminary scholars, teachers, international male and female students, and ordinary people. The program started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and elegies in remembrance of the martyre leader.

Addressing the gathering, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, said that the late leader as a figure who had revived the spirit of sacrifice associated with Imam Hussain (AS).

He added that throughout history, periods of declining religious fervor had been followed by renewed movements inspired by martyrdom, which, he argued, reinvigorated societies and restored their moral consciousness.

Pointing out the regional and global affairs, Araki said that seeking justice for the "martyred leader" is the part of a broader effort to establish justice and moral values. He argued that failing to hold the leaders of oppression (like Trump and Netanyahu) accountable would allow injustice to prevail.

Araki further stated that pursuing "revenge" for the late leader is both a religious responsibility and a step toward preparing for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S). He also claimed that, under the current circumstances, supporters of the "Axis of Resistance" regarded this objective as one of their foremost religious and political duties.

In his remarks, Araki additionally asserted that the call for retaliation extended beyond former U.S. President Donald Trump to include his allies and those he said had supported his policies.