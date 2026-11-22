AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a charity kitchen bus carrying meals for displaced people - including children - in Tel al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City.

Footage shows the wrecked bus carrying food and supplies for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity and damage at the scene as residents gather nearby.

Other images show ambulance crews taking bodies to Al-Shifa Hospital, where grieving relatives mourn the victims.

World Central Kitchen has previously lost aid workers in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including seven staff killed in a marked convoy in April 2024 and three Palestinian workers killed in Khan Younis later that year.

The incident comes more than a year after an October 2025 ceasefire took effect, with strikes, gunfire and casualties continuing across Gaza.

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