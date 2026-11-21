AhlulBayt News Agency: At least eight Palestinians have sustained injuries of varying degrees after a Zionist settler carried out a series of intentional car-ramming attacks at five different locations in the central part of the 1948 occupied territories before fleeing the area.

Local sources reported that the driver deliberately rammed into pedestrians in multiple spots throughout the city of Kafr Qasim on Wednesday evening. Among those hurt were four women, who were struck while exiting a wedding hall.

The victims were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, with several sustaining moderate injuries.

Saeed Issa, the head of the Popular Committee in Kafr Qasim, characterized the event as an act of terrorism rather than a mere traffic incident. He stated that the driver specifically targeted the women, hitting them at various sites before escaping.

According to Issa, the women were walking away from the wedding hall when the car approached them at a very high speed. He stressed that the ramming incidents took place at several locations in quick succession.

Issa attributed the attack to rising incitement against Palestinian citizens in the 1948 occupied territories. He noted that the event was not an isolated incident, but rather a consequence of inflammatory rhetoric that began during election campaigns and continued through remarks made by Zionist officials, particularly Benjamin Netanyahu, and Zionist media outlets.

He cautioned that Palestinian citizens of the 1948 occupied territories are entering a perilous new phase as the rhetoric escalates, describing the incident as potentially heralding further assaults on their communities.

Meanwhile, police of the Zionist regime announced the arrest of the suspected driver and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Authorities asserted they were looking into whether the driver lost control of the vehicle or was under the influence of drugs.

The event has provoked outrage and condemnation among the residents of Kafr Qasim, many of whom associate the attack with rising anti-Palestinian incitement in the occupied lands.

Approximately 750,000 Zionist settlers reside in 156 unauthorized settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the 1967 occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds. According to Palestinian figures, settlers frequently engage in actions aimed at forcibly removing Palestinians from their land.

The United Nations considers these settlements illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions, as they are established on occupied territories. Numerous resolutions from the UN Security Council have prohibited the Zionist regime's settlement activities.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that the Zionist regime's long-standing occupation of historical Palestine is unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements in the 1967 occupied West Bank and East al-Quds. However, like many previous rulings, these decisions have not been acted upon.

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