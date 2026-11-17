AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupiers shot dead a Palestinian woman and wounded 10 other people near Jericho in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, said the Jericho Government Hospital.

Armed occupiers surrounded Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of the city, and opened fire on residents, according to Palestinian reports.

The woman was 60 years old. A 65-year-old man was among the wounded.

Israeli forces also entered the area as the shooting unfolded.

The Israeli army said it had received an initial report of an “attempted attack” in the Jericho area, adding that the details were still being checked.

It said troops had deployed to the scene and set up roadblocks.

The shooting followed another attack Monday in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, where an Israeli occupier ran over and injured eight Palestinians, including people who had gathered to help the first victims.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned that incident as a terrorist attack and demanded accountability for the attacker and those protecting him.

....................

End/ 257