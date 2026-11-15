ABNA24 - Extremist Jewish settlers launched renewed attacks and violations under direct protection from Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank during the past 24 hours.

In al-Khalil, a settler opened live fire towards a group of Palestinian children near the entrance of Beit Ummar town, with no injuries reported.

In Nablus, armed settlers chased a group of young men in the Jabal Rujeib area of the city, assaulted them, stole their cellphones, and attacked their vehicle.

In Ramallah, settlers accompanied by dogs harassed residents near the entrance of al-Mughayyir town.

In another incident, settlers grazed their sheep in cultivated fields in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, damaging crops.

In Jenin, settlers attacked farmers in the western part of the governorate, stealing harvested olives and farming tools.



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