ABNA24 - Extremist Jewish temple groups plan to use the upcoming Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in early December to desecrate the Aqsa Mosque compound en masse and perform new religious rituals within its courtyards.

These Hanukkah preparations, coupled with a recent increase in settler tours and public prayers at the holy site under Israeli police protection, have heightened Palestinian concerns that the holiday could be used to further change the longstanding status quo at the Mosque. Hanukkah is scheduled to run from December 4 to 12.

Palestinian religious figures warn that the holiday will provide an opportunity for extremist settler groups to deepen their religious activities inside the Aqsa Mosque compound and intensify Jewish presence in its courtyards in pursuit of changing its identity and religious character.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Governorate said on Saturday that 1,589 settlers, including some members of the Knesset, defiled the Aqsa Mosque compound over the past week under heavy police guard.

According to the Governorate, several settlers recently used the occasion of the Hebrew new month to stage religious and celebratory activities in the compound’s eastern section, near the Dome of the Rock. Their practices included Talmudic prayers, group dancing accompanied by clapping and singing, and prostration rituals.



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