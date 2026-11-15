AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have carried out a raid on a West Bank wedding and abducted four Palestinians, including the groom, Palestinian media reported.

The Israeli troops raided Al-Mughayyir Grand Wedding Hall in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, according to local sources quoted by the media.

The troops held the guests inside before abducting the groom, Hassan Nabil Abu Alia, the report noted.

Three other Palestinians from the nearby town of Sinjil were also abducted at the wedding.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces searched female wedding guests and confiscated their gold jewelry.

Israeli soldiers also detained several young men near the wedding hall and subjected them to beatings and mistreatment, the report said.

Al-Mughayyir has experienced repeated Israeli military incursions involving attacks on residents, live ammunition, and tear gas, alongside escalating settler attacks on Palestinian homes, agricultural land, and property.

Also, in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin, a 27-year-old Palestinian man was wounded by Israeli live ammunition during confrontations that erupted after the Israeli military stormed the town.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that its medical teams treated the man for a gunshot wound to the thigh after receiving him from a medical center in Jaba.

Local sources said Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition and stun grenades during the confrontations.

In the town of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, several Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters toward residents and their homes during a military raid.

Palestinian media activist Mohammed Awad said Israeli forces fired tear gas heavily throughout the incursion.

Local sources quoted by media reported that the raid was carried out to protect Jewish settlers who had chased a group of Palestinian children near the town’s entrance and attempted to assault them.

Israeli forces also stopped a vehicle at the entrance to Beit Ummar and physically assaulted its driver, according to the reports.

The latest attacks come amid an escalation in Israeli military raids, arrests, and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli operations have involved raids and searches of Palestinian homes, abductions, and assaults on residents, while settlers have continued attacking Palestinian communities, farmland, and property.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Friday that Israeli forces have killed at least 245 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israeli genocide against Gaza on October 7, 2023.

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