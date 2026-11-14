AhlulBayt News Agency: The Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG) is seeking arrest warrants for US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, submitting evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over their role in aiding Israel's genocide in Gaza.

TAAG submitted evidence to the ICC and presented the filing at a press conference in The Hague on November 11, seeking arrest warrants for Trump, Rubio, and other senior US officials for enabling Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The organization collected evidence over the course of a year, including sworn affidavits from doctors who worked in Gaza, firsthand eyewitness accounts, whistleblower testimony, video evidence, and extensive documentation of US military, financial, diplomatic, and political support for Israel.

TAAG was founded in spring of 2026 by a group of American taxpayers seeking to hold US officials criminally accountable for their participation in and enabling of the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

The organization highlights that US officials are involved in Israel's military assaults through the continued provision of weapons, financial assistance, diplomatic protection, and political support. It also points out that Israeli officials have admitted their vital reliance on US weaponry.

TAAG holds Trump responsible for shipping the 2,000-pound bombs to Israel that had been withheld during the former US president Joe Biden administration.

The filing also emphasized that the US president praised Israel for using the weapons supplied by Washington, noting that Trump was aware that the bombs have been used against Palestinian civilians.

“President Trump himself acknowledged the use of US weapons by Israel, stating at the Knesset that ‘you used them very well’,” it said.

The submission states that Rubio’s role is more connected to arms-transfer decisions, and he approved or facilitated major arms transfers, including emergency munitions approvals and large quantities of 2,000-pound bomb bodies or penetrator warheads, while waiving or compressing congressional review.

The submission asks the ICC to prosecute the two men, arguing that it contains sufficient information to support the issuance of arrest warrants over their involvement in the genocide of Palestinians, which has killed more than 74,500 people.

“The evidence submitted is sufficient for the Prosecutor to request arrest warrants for both Donald J. Trump and Marco Rubio for their participation in genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes against the administration of justice,” it said.

The submission comes as the Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions against the ICC.

Just hours after South African jurist Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge known for her work on human rights and the Israeli genocide in Gaza, won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize last month, the US moved to cut off the court from the US-dominated international banking system.

Rubio has vowed to dismantle the international court "brick by brick."

The administration also imposed sanctions on four ICC judges on June 5, 2025, over their authorization of the ICC's investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan and their ruling authorizing the court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant.

The US has sanctioned half of the court's 18 judges and much of its leadership, including its president, Judge Tomoko Akane.

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