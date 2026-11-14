AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has condemned an Israeli attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza that killed six people and injured at least 20 others.

“The bombing of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis is a war crime that exposes the occupation’s impunity and places the international community before its responsibilities,” the Palestinian Resistance group said in a statement.

“Mediators and the US administration must take action to halt the occupation’s ongoing violations and ensure its adherence to a ceasefire,” Hamas added.

An Israeli strike targeted the second floor of Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis, one of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip and the only hospital still standing in the city, serving at least 500,000 people in southern Gaza.

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