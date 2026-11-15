AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign ministers from 18 Arab and Islamic nations strongly condemned the Israeli deadly airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, which led to casualties among patients and medical staff.

A joint statement issued by the foreign ministers noted that continued Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians—including the targeting of tents and shelters for displaced persons—undermine ceasefire agreements and efforts to restore security and stability in the Gaza Strip.

They warned that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is set to worsen as winter approaches, posing grave risks to the lives of civilians.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Algeria, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, and Mauritania signed this statement.

At least six people were killed, and over 30 were injured in the Zionist regime’s recent attack on the Nasser hospital in Gaza.

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