AhlulBayt News Agency: A Spanish court has released pro-Palestinian philanthropist James Fergie Chambers on conditional bail while his extradition to the United States remains under review.

Chambers, who spent about five months in detention following his arrest in Ibiza in July, was released on Friday from Aranjuez prison near Madrid.

Spain’s National Court suspended its decision on extradition pending further examination of the translation discrepancies in the US criminal charge against him.

Speaking outside the prison, Chambers described the allegations against him as baseless and said he hoped his release would mark the beginning of a process of international recognition of the case.

“I think this case is important for human rights, for people who want to speak out anywhere in the world,” he said.

The developments surrounding Chambers’s detention and extradition proceedings unfold against a broader pattern of mounting restrictions on pro-Palestinian activism across the United States, Britain and occupied territories, with activists facing detention, deportation, prosecution and financial sanctions over their solidarity with Palestinians.

The US case against Chambers centres on allegations that he laundered $7.5 million by transferring the money from a US bank account to Tunisia, where he was living at the time, several years ago.

US prosecutors allege that the funds were intended to support the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. Chambers faces no terrorism-related charges and denies any wrongdoing.

The court ruled that errors in the Spanish translation of documents submitted by US authorities had undermined the reliability of the extradition request and weakened its legal basis. It also said the developments appeared to reduce the risk of Chambers fleeing, making his continued detention unjustified.

On November 13, US authorities acknowledged that the Spanish translation of a sworn statement by an FBI agent contained “substantial and involuntary” errors. The Department of Justice said the translation had been prepared by a privately contracted company.

Chambers’ lawyers, however, argued that the discrepancies raised concerns about possible deliberate alterations that made the allegations appear more serious. They have requested an expert examination of the translations and a new official translation by a court-appointed translator.

Chambers’ release also follows a reported raid by Irish police on his former home in Dublin, during which electronic devices and clothing were seized, reportedly at the request of US authorities. His wife, Stella Schnabel, described the operation as a “desperate fishing expedition.”

Schnabel welcomed his release but said the family remained uncertain about his future, warning that he could face up to 30 years in prison if extradited to the US and convicted. Their baby is due in March.

Chambers, an heir to the Cox Enterprises media fortune with a reported net worth of $250 million has sought asylum in Spain.

His extradition to the US cannot proceed while his asylum application remains unresolved. If granted asylum, he would be protected from extradition to the United States.

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