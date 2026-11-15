ABNA24 - While Europe has experienced turbulent weeks amid widespread protests by French students, students in Belgium have also taken to the streets over rising university tuition fees and cuts to education funding. Young people in Italy have staged protests demanding affordable housing, better education and a more secure future.

The European news website The Brussels Times reported that students at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in Brussels held protests as part of an event titled “Choose Your Budget.”

An increase of around 43 percent in annual university tuition fees was among the main grievances of students in Belgium. According to figures from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, the increase will affect 58 percent of students in higher education institutions.

The students called on the public to join demonstrations on November 17, marking International Students’ Day. Students and education sector trade unions are expected to take part.

Meanwhile, young people in Italy have also taken to the streets over concerns about their future, demanding better education and affordable housing.

Deutsche Welle reported that Italy has the oldest population in Europe, meaning that a relatively small number of young people must support the pensions of a large number of retirees.

Students at Sapienza University in Rome, the Italian capital, staged a protest by setting up tents to voice their concerns over the housing crisis, rising living costs and job insecurity.

Similar youth-led protests have also taken place in countries such as France and Spain in recent days and weeks.



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