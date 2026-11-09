ABNA24 - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has once again voiced his opposition to warmongering against Iran and Gaza, saying that the November 29 general election will show that Spain is governed from within the country, not by Washington or Tel Aviv.

Sánchez pledged in an election campaign speech to resist the influence of the international far-right, defend his government’s foreign policy and oppose increased military spending.

“We will tell them with our votes on November 29 that Spain is governed from within Spain – not from Washington, not from Tel Aviv, not from Buenos Aires, and not from Moscow, but from Spain itself,” the Spanish prime minister said.

He stressed: “We will not allow our country to become a forward base or backyard for the international far-right.”

Sánchez reiterated his government’s opposition to the US-Israeli war against Iran and the genocide in Gaza, and reaffirmed his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He also defended his decision to reject US President Donald Trump’s demand that Spain allocate 5 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense spending, saying his government would continue to prioritize education, healthcare, social services and pensions.



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