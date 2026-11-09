Borrell calls Trump ‘a very dangerous person for the world’

ABNA24 - The European Union’s former foreign policy chief has described US President Donald Trump as a very dangerous person for the world.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s former foreign policy chief, said that despite the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm congressional elections, Trump still retains veto power and remains “a very dangerous person for the world.”

Borrell stressed that when Trump launched the illegal war against Iran, Spain was the only critical voice in Europe, adding that Europeans accept whatever Trump imposes on them.

He also pointed to the fragile state of transatlantic relations, saying that “Europeans have adopted a policy of surrender in their dealings with the United States.”



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