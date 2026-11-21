AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian prisoners’ rights organizations have warned that Israeli occupation forces are systematically subjecting Palestinian child detainees to physical and psychological abuse, as the genocide in Gaza fuels an unprecedented escalation in the targeting of Palestinian minors.

In a joint statement marking World Children’s Day on November 20, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said violations against Palestinian children had intensified, making their treatment in Israeli detention facilities an extension of the broader genocide rather than an isolated pattern of abuse.

The organizations said Palestinian children have faced decades of human rights violations, including killings, injuries, denial of education, night raids and the detention of tens of thousands of minors.

They said a child killed in an airstrike and a child who suffers from starvation in a prison cell are both victims of the same oppressive system.

The institutions reported over 2,000 detentions of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank, including al-Quds, since the onset of the Gaza genocide.

Numerous children from Gaza have also been abducted, subjected to enforced disappearance, and deprived of family visits, complicating the ability to ascertain their precise numbers.

Approximately 350 Palestinian children, including three girls, are presently incarcerated in Israeli prisons under dire and degrading conditions, according to the statement.

Children have been abducted during home raids, confrontations, at military checkpoints, in streets, and inside or near schools. The organizations also highlighted cases of extrajudicial killings of children during the genocide, as well as interrogations targeting Palestinians of all ages.

The statement detailed that abductions frequently commence with pre-dawn raids, where soldiers forcefully enter homes, yell at families, and drag children out of bed. Children are then made to sit or stand on the floor for hours while soldiers seize phones and documents, announcing their arrests without providing any charges or explanations.

Injured and ill children are often denied necessary medication and medical attention. During transport in military vehicles, they are shackled, beaten, and kicked, while their families are kept in the dark about their whereabouts and conditions.

During interrogations, children endure hours of questioning without the presence of lawyers or family, as well as sleep deprivation, isolation, and psychological coercion aimed at breaking their will and obtaining confessions.

The institutions said such practices transform legal procedures into systematic violations, resulting in lasting consequences for children's lives and futures, violating the protections and fair trial rights outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Palestinian child detainees are kept in overcrowded, poorly ventilated cells, lacking adequate clothing, proper blankets, and almost any freedom of movement. They are stripped of personal belongings, denied family visits, communication with relatives, and educational opportunities, while their cells are frequently raided by specialized Israeli forces.

The organizations stressed that these conditions rob children of essential aspects of childhood, including family life, education, play, and security.

They also highlighted a sharp increase in medical abuses against child detainees since the start of the genocide, with overcrowding and restrictions on hygiene supplies contributing to the spread of skin diseases, particularly scabies.

Child detainees are frequently denied medical care or face delays in receiving treatment, while some are given inadequate pain relief. In severe cases, they are also denied transfers to hospitals.

The organizations further warned that starvation has taken a direct toll on children's health, leaving many suffering from various illnesses.

Around 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including approximately 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.

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