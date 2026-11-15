AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite holding Russian citizenship and having the option to leave the besieged territory, he continued treating wounded patients until his death.

The 52-year-old Dr. Rizq Ahmad Abu Shaeera was head of the General Surgery Department at Nasser Medical Complex. Although his Russian citizenship could have enabled him to leave Gaza, he chose to remain among his people and continue providing medical care.

According to reports, Dr. Abu Shaeera did not leave the hospital throughout the war. His colleagues said he did not miss a single day of duty. He continued treating patients for nearly three months during the siege of Nasser Medical Complex, working despite severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment, difficult conditions and the constant threat of Israeli attacks.

On the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2026, Israeli warplanes struck the Yassin Building at Nasser Medical Complex with two missiles. One of the missiles hit the floors housing the intensive care unit (ICU) and operating theatres.

Dr. Abu Shaeera had completed surgeries on patients just hours before the attack. However, he became one of its victims.

Six Palestinians, including Dr. Abu Shaeera, patients and their companions, were killed in the strike, while more than 20 others were injured.

His colleagues described him as a skilled and dedicated surgeon who never abandoned his patients, even under the most difficult circumstances.

According to figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Dr. Abu Shaeera's death brought the total number of healthcare workers killed in Gaza to 1,724.

Despite having the opportunity to leave Gaza through his Russian citizenship, Dr. Abu Shaeera chose to remain with his people. He ultimately lost his life in the very hospital where he had spent years saving the lives of others.