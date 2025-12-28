Calls grow for release of Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Netizens and medical professionals have rallied for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, who has spent a year in Israeli detention without charge or trial after refusing to abandon patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

Abu Safia, recognized for his steadfast leadership as director of the hospital in Beit Lahiya, north of Gaza City, remained alongside medical staff despite ongoing Israeli strikes. The hospital was eventually surrounded and evacuated by Israeli forces, who arrested him.

The widely shared image of Abu Safia being taken from his hospital has become a symbol of the dangers faced by medical workers under occupation.

Supporters took to social media on Saturday to highlight his courage and the injustice of his detention.

Abdullah Omar, a 24-year-old user on X, praised Abu Safia’s choice to remain with his patients despite the risks.

“Because he refused to flee and chose to save lives, the occupation arrested him. He stayed with his patients until the very end,” Omar wrote.

Primary care physician Yipeng Ge recalled the day of Abu Safia’s abduction during the raid, calling for his immediate release.

“One year ago, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was abducted by the Israeli military along with dozens of other medical staff during a horrific raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza,” he said.

Palliative care doctor Kavita Algu described his suffering and dedication, noting how Israeli forces forced him “into a tank in his white coat.”

“He has endured one year of torture by a terrorist state for working to protect life. He must be freed now,” she said.

Cory Archibald reflected on the injustice of his arrest, stressing that Abu Safia expected to be treated as a neutral medical professional but was instead taken prisoner.

“He expected to discuss the situation and be treated with respect as a neutral medical professional. Instead, they took him prisoner. This is Israel’s cruelty. This is an occupation. This is Israeli terrorism,” she wrote.

Priti Gulati Cox highlighted Abu Safia’s personal losses during his detention, noting the death of his son and mother.

“It’s been 428 days since his son Ibrahim was killed; 363 days since his mother died of a heart attack grieving his fate; and 812 days since our silence…” he wrote.

Another wave of posts expressed outrage over his continued detention amid global silence.

Advocacy group Within Our Lifetime said Abu Safia “has been imprisoned, tortured, and held without charge or trial for saving lives in Gaza during the ongoing genocide. We have not done enough to fight for his freedom. We must do more.”

X user Mel condemned U.S. politicians for supporting Israel despite Abu Safia’s imprisonment.

“May eternal shame haunt every single American politician who continues to support this barbarism,” she said.

Independent journalist Khalissee described Abu Safia as “the doctor who refused to leave his people behind,” recalling how he walked over rubble toward an Israeli tank before being taken prisoner.

Reports indicate Abu Safia is being held in harsh conditions, having lost more than a third of his body weight. His family fears for his health, citing heart problems, high blood pressure, skin infections, and lack of specialized medical care.

His detention has drawn international condemnation, especially due to his role in documenting Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system and exposing the deliberate targeting of medical infrastructure.

The case highlights the urgent need for international action to protect medical personnel detained under such circumstances. Gaza’s health ministry and human rights groups have repeatedly demanded his release, but Israel has ignored the calls.

/129