Sick Yemeni Children Strain Lone Clinic in Djibouti's Obock Refugee Camp

ABNA24 - Sick Yemeni children are placing growing pressure on the only clinic serving refugees at the Obock camp in Northern Djibouti, where doctors are treating patients despite severe shortages of medical supplies.

Saleh rushed his feverish son to the camp's lone clinic, where access to treatment depends on the limited supplies available. Doctors said most children arriving at the facility suffer from severe acute malnutrition, gastritis and lung infections.

The clinic is also treating elderly refugees suffering from chronic conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure, adding to the strain on the camp's limited healthcare services.



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