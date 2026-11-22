AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian man has been killed and another wounded when a security guard from an illegal Israeli settlement opened fire on them northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli pogroms have surged to what the United Nations has called an “unprecedented level.”

The official Voice of Palestine radio station said the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs notified the Health Ministry that 42-year-old Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo had been killed by Israeli gunfire near Dura al-Qara village, and that Israeli forces were withholding his body.

Earlier, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a guard from an illegal Israeli settlement shot and injured two Palestinians near Dura al-Qara.

Israeli forces subsequently detained both individuals, and their health status was initially unknown.

No immediate updates were available regarding the second Palestinian's condition or the details surrounding the shooting.

The incident came amid rising violence from Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians and their properties throughout the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds.

The anti-settlement group Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that Israeli forces and illegal settlers conducted over 3,133 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in October alone.

The commission noted that illegal settlers were accountable for 1,369 of these incidents, with the majority taking place in the Ramallah, Nablus, and al-Khalil governorates.

The events included shootings, assaults on Palestinians, and attacks on homes, properties, and agricultural land, in addition to Israeli military raids and abductions across the region.

Approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in 156 unauthorized settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the 1967 occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds. According to Palestinian figures, settlers frequently engage in actions aimed at forcibly removing Palestinians from their land.

The United Nations considers these settlements illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions, as they are established on occupied territories. Numerous resolutions from the UN Security Council have prohibited the Israeli regime's settlement activities.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s long-standing occupation of historical Palestine is unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements in the 1967 occupied West Bank and East al-Quds. However, like many previous rulings, these decisions have not been acted upon.

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