AhlulBayt News Agency: Eighty-eight Palestinian women and girls detained in Israel’s Damon Prison are facing medical neglect, physical abuse, solitary confinement and severe shortages of basic necessities, as their health conditions continue to deteriorate, a report says.

Asra Media Office (AMO) reported in a statement that prisoners were being denied adequate medical treatment, clothing, blankets and other essential supplies, amid deteriorating living conditions and the spread of skin diseases.

Among the 88 detainees are 21 held under administrative detention, three minors, two cancer patients, a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and another with a disability.

The office also highlighted the case of Baraa Abu Khdeija, who is five months pregnant and remains imprisoned under difficult conditions.

The three detained minors have reportedly been denied the opportunity to continue their education.

Meanwhile, sick and elderly prisoners face worsening health conditions amid falling temperatures, inadequate healthcare and the spread of skin diseases.

AMO warned that continued solitary confinement, medical neglect and deprivation of essential supplies are putting detainees at increasing risk of health deterioration.

It said particularly vulnerable prisoners, including those with chronic illnesses, disabilities and pregnancy-related conditions, face heightened risks. Elderly detainees are also increasingly vulnerable to worsening health conditions.

It further said the conditions at Damon Prison reflect a broader deterioration in the treatment of Palestinian prisoners across Israeli detention facilities, amid ongoing arrest campaigns and the continued use of administrative detention, which allows Palestinians to be held without formal charges or trial.

The developments follow a November 4 report by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, which documented 82 female prisoners in Damon at the time.

The commission documented a crackdown inside Damon on October 8, during which prisoners were reportedly restrained and beaten, while tear gas was fired into their rooms.

In a separate report on August 17, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said at least 10 women had contracted scabies among a prison population exceeding 90 detainees.

The society attributed the outbreak to damp conditions, shortages of cleaning supplies and clothing, overcrowding, inadequate ventilation and poor hygiene, raising concerns over the spread of disease and the deterioration of prisoners’ health.

The reports have renewed concerns over conditions inside Damon Prison, particularly for women with chronic illnesses, disabilities and pregnancy-related medical needs, amid continued allegations of abuse, inadequate healthcare and deprivation of basic necessities.

According to figures cited by Palestinian prisoners’ rights organizations, approximately 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including around 90 women and 350 children. The figures also indicate that 3,176 detainees are being held under administrative detention.

........................

End/ 257