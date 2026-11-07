Photos: Scientific session honoring Ayatollah Mirza Hasan-Ali Morvarid held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The preliminary session of the conference "The Gem of Virtue," focused on honoring Ayatollah Mirza Hasan-Ali Morvarid, was held with the presence of Hossein Simaei Sarraf, Minister of Science, Research and Technology, and a group of seminary and university professors on Wednesday afternoon (November 4, 2026) at the Alulbayt (a.s.) Institute in Qom. At this session, the jurisprudential, theological, educational, and social dimensions of the scholarly personality and conduct of this divine scholar were examined through speeches and specialized panel discussions.