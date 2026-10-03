Pakistani Sunni Scholar Highlights Martyred Leader’s Role in Promoting Islamic Unity and Supporting Palestine

ABNA24 - A Pakistani scholar, praising the role of the martyred Imam on the issue of Islamic unity, considered the Islamic Republic of Iran as the only country supporting the unity of the Islamic Ummah and Palestine, which defends the main issues of the Ummah, especially Palestine, with all its might.

Sheikh Anwar al-Haq, one of the Pakistani scholarsin response to the question of how the intellectual perspective of the martyred Imam Ayatollah Khamenei (may God be pleased with him) has helped redefine the concept of Islamic unity in light of contemporary challenges, stated: "Every Islamic leader must be an idea, thought, and ideology for Muslims, and their thought must be for the Islamic Ummah, because scholars are the heirs of the prophets, and the prophets' thought was universal. God says in the Holy Quran about the Prophet (PBUH): 'Mercy to the worlds' – meaning mercy for all the worlds. Therefore, based on the fact that scholars are the heirs of the prophets and their thought and ideology are for the Islamic Ummah, the perspective and thought of the martyred leader of Iran was also for the unity of the Islamic Ummah, especially on the issue of Palestine."



He, who had participated in the recent International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, added: "Previously, I participated in many conferences and took part in meetings of scholars with the martyred leader. In these conferences, our brothers from Palestinian leaders also participated, and the Palestinians were warmly and widely welcomed in Iran, because the Palestinians, especially the resistance, are oppressed, and helping the oppressed is obligatory."



This Pakistani scholar considered Iran the only country that supports the important issues of the Islamic Ummah, especially the Palestinian issue, in word and deed and with sincerity, and in this regard said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran, from the very first day of the revolution's victory, has always been a supporter and helper of Palestine and the Palestinian nation. The best reason and evidence proving Iran's practical and real support for the Palestinian nation is that Iran, from the very first day of the revolution's victory, closed the embassy of the Zionist regime, and in its place, the embassy of Palestine began its activities. This action proved Iran's sincerity, seriousness, and practical support regarding Palestine."



He added: "Iran has supported the Palestinian resistance and has not left them alone, and it was because of these supports that America and the Zionist regime attacked Islamic Iran. America and the Zionist regime committed many crimes, especially against Muslim children, and killed a large number of them."



Sheikh Anwar al-Haq praised Iran's crushing response and retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime in the recent Zionist-American terrorist war, and said: "For the first time, we witnessed that an Islamic country, namely Iran, targeted the Zionist regime with missiles and caused the Zionists great challenges and problems, and for the first time, they tasted the result of their oppression and tyranny against the Palestinians and fled to shelters. One of the results of Iran's missile strikes was the reverse migration of Zionists from Palestine to their original countries."



He emphasized: "Iran's actions and strikes against the Zionist regime were welcomed by Muslim nations, especially in Pakistan, and we praised it, and we ask Almighty God to grant the final victory over Zionism and arrogance to the Islamic Ummah as soon as possible, especially for our brothers in Iran and Palestine."



Sheikh Anwar al-Haq, regarding the role of the foreign policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of the martyred Imam in bringing Islamic countries closer to one another, said: "Each of the Islamic countries has its own specific policies and views and does not have a specific view and approach toward the Islamic Ummah and the issue of the unity of the Ummah, except the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has a specific idea and view for realizing the unity of the Islamic Ummah. This distinction belongs only to Iran. Iran does not only think of itself; rather, it thinks of the unity of the Islamic Ummah. For this reason, we witness that Iran always thinks of helping Islamic countries, especially the oppressed Muslim nations and movements."



This Pakistani scholar emphasized the necessity of mobilizing all forces and facilities of Islamic countries and their unity to defend Palestine and confront the Zionists.



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