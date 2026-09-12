Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Martyrdom of Senior Commander 'Mohammed al-Yazouri'

ABNA24 - The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, announced the martyrdom of senior commander Mohammed al-Yazouri, a member of its General Military Council and commander of the Khan Younis Brigade.

In a statement on Friday, the Brigades said al-Yazouri was killed in what it described as a “cowardly assassination operation” carried out by Israel aircraft in Khan Younis the previous evening. The group vowed to continue its struggle despite the loss.

The Brigades said al-Yazouri would be succeeded by other commanders and fighters, pledging to continue what it described as its resistance until victory and the end of the Israel occupation.

The assassination comes amid continued Israel violations of the Gaza ceasefire. Earlier, one Palestinian was martyred and 12 others were injured in an Israel bombing near the entrance to al-Sumoud Camp, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Several other Palestinians were also injured in Israel shelling targeting the al-Alwan area of Beit Lahia in northwestern Gaza, according to reports from the enclave.

Separately, another Palestinian was martyred after succumbing to wounds sustained on Thursday, when Israel shelling targeted a group of civilians in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The reported killing of al-Yazouri and the latest casualties come as the ceasefire remains under continued strain, with Palestinian authorities and local sources reporting repeated Israel attacks across different parts of the Gaza Strip.



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