Israeli Attacks Kill at Least Three Palestinians Across Gaza, Several Wounded

ABNA24 - At least three Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media sources, two civilians were killed and over 10 others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a tent near al-Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City.

Meanwhile, a medical crew retrieved the body of a victim fatally shot by Israeli forces in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Another citizen was also shot dead by Israeli forces in al-Qassam street in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

In a separate incident, at least five citizens were injured, one critically, in successive drone strikes near the Dream Palace junction in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Several civilians were injured, some critically, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the Egyptian Committee headquarters in the al-Zawaida area of central Gaza.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported across Gaza today.



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