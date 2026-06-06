Pakistani Shia Scholars Highlight Imam Khomeini’s Message of Unity and Resistance Against Global Powers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A group of prominent Pakistani religious scholars has praised the late Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for promoting Muslim unity, political awareness, and resistance against what they described as global imperialist forces, particularly the United States and Israel.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the United Ulema Front Pakistan to mark the 37th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s death on June 4, scholars from various Islamic schools of thought discussed the global impact of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. The event was chaired by the organization’s founding leader, Maulana Muhammad Amin Ansari.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said Imam Khomeini’s revolution inspired Muslims worldwide to stand against foreign domination and strengthened the spirit of courage, resilience, and solidarity within the Muslim community. They argued that the Islamic Revolution played a significant role in supporting and advancing the Palestinian cause at multiple levels.

The scholars noted that one of the first actions taken after the 1979 Iranian Revolution was the closure of Israel’s embassy in Tehran. According to the speakers, this move sent a clear message to Muslim governments that the liberation of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people from Israeli occupation required a complete boycott of diplomatic relations with Israel.

Participants also expressed support for Iran’s continued backing of the Palestinian cause, arguing that Tehran has faced international pressure because of its position on Palestine. They praised Iran’s leadership and people for what they described as their steadfast resistance to U.S. and Israeli policies.

Among those addressing the seminar were Allama Abdul Khaliq Fareedi Salafi, Mufti Muhammad Daud, Maulana Manzar-ul-Haq Thanvi, Syed Shah Muhammad Arshad Hussain Hashmi Kazmi Qadri Owaisi Ashrafi, Allama Syed Sajjad Shabbir Rizvi, Professor Dr. Syed Shameel Ahmed Qadri Hanbali, Allama Murtaza Khan Rahmani, Mufti Asad-ul-Haq Chitrali, Allama Jalaluddin Gabol, Mufti Ghulam Yaseen, Mufti Wajeehuddin, and several other religious and community leaders.

The speakers paid tribute to Imam Khomeini’s contributions to the Palestinian cause and his efforts to promote unity and peace within the Muslim world. They also expressed solidarity with Iran and condemned what they described as hostile actions and pressure directed against the country.