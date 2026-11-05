Trump and Netanyahu’s Defeat Only Signals the Decline of Imperialism, Not Its Final Defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency: MWM Pakistan’s central secretary-general says the imperialist system will persist despite limited changes in the US and Israel, urging the Muslim world to establish its own alliance and defence system instead of relying on US-led alliances.

Maulana Hassan Zafar Naqvi, central secretary-general of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, has said that the defeat of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu represents only signs of the defeat of imperialism and should not be mistaken for its final victory.

He said that although limited changes may take place in the United States and Israel, the underlying system of imperialism would remain intact. Israeli attacks on Palestinians would not cease, nor would the United States abandon its hostility towards Iran, as emphasized by Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Naqvi said the world had witnessed how those who sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran’s political system themselves faced historic humiliation and disgrace.

He expressed confidence that the impact of the US and Israeli election results would soon become evident across the Western world, where people were already taking to the streets in growing discontent with their governments.

The MWM leader said the current situation should also serve as a wake-up call for Muslim rulers who, rather than defending the Muslim world and its people, continued to serve the interests of imperialist powers.

“When a Pharaoh begins to drown, those standing alongside him also drown,” he remarked.

Naqvi stressed that instead of forming alliances at the behest of the United States, the Muslim world must establish its own unified alliance and independent defence system.

He particularly called on Arab countries to remove US military bases from their territories, arguing that these bases were not established to defend them but to protect Israel and facilitate the establishment of a so-called Greater Israel.

The central secretary-general of MWM Pakistan further praised the courage and resilience of the Iranian people, saying that the brave and martyr-nurturing nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran had set an extraordinary example of determination and steadfastness before the world, unprecedented in recent centuries.

He said the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader had shaken the conscience of humanity.

Naqvi expressed hope that, God willing, the truth would soon achieve complete victory.