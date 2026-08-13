Lahore Marks Imam Hasan’s (A.S) Martyrdom Anniversary With Procession

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A religious procession was held in Lahore’s historic Walled City on Thursday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hasan ibn Ali (A.S), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The procession began at Imambargah Hussainia Hall in the Mochi Gate area after prominent religious scholar Allama Syed Hasan Zafar Naqvi recited a majlis commemorating Imam Hasan (A.S). Mourners participating in the procession observed traditional mourning rituals, including chest-beating and noha recitations.

The main procession proceeded along designated routes through the city as authorities implemented heightened security measures.

According to Lahore police, more than 3,500 police personnel were deployed to secure the event. Police said the security operation included five Superintendents of Police, 15 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 53 Station House Officers, 233 senior subordinate officers and 123 female personnel.

Deputy Inspector General of Operations Faisal Kamran conducted surprise inspections in the field and reviewed security arrangements along the procession route.

Police said streets and lanes adjoining the procession route had been closed as part of the security plan, while mourners were permitted to enter the procession only through designated entry points. Security personnel were also deployed along major roads across Lahore, with additional patrols carried out to protect participants and the wider public.

Kamran said authorities had put in place comprehensive security arrangements and that the protection of residents and mourners remained a priority.

The observance is part of religious commemorations held by Shia Muslims to remember Imam Hasan (A.S), who died in the seventh century and is regarded as one of the central figures of early Islamic history.