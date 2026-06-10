Pakistan’s Shia Seminary Board Establishes Nine-Member Supreme Council

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a statement issued by the organization, the council will comprise nine members, including the president and secretary-general as ex-officio members. Other members include prominent Shia religious scholars and leaders from different regions of Pakistan.

The newly appointed members are Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, leader of the Pakistani Shia community; Allama Malik Ejaz Hussain Najafi of Khushab; Allama Razi Jafar Naqvi of Karachi; Allama Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq Najafi of Islamabad; Allama Muhammad Mohsin Mahdavi of Skardu; Allama Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Sarwari of Skardu; and Allama Khurshid Anwar Jawadi of Hangu.

The Supreme Council serves as the supervisory body of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan, the federation responsible for coordinating and overseeing affiliated Shia religious seminaries across the country. The council is tasked with guiding the administration of seminaries, supervising the establishment of new institutions, and providing direction on organizational and doctrinal matters.

Under the federation’s constitution, the Supreme Council is required to hold at least two meetings annually. The council is also responsible for appointing an election commission every five years to oversee the selection of a new president of the federation.

Ayatollah Najafi expressed confidence that the organization would continue to effectively fulfill its responsibilities under the guidance of experienced and dedicated religious scholars. He said the newly formed council would play a key role in strengthening the federation’s educational and administrative functions while supporting the development of Shia religious institutions throughout Pakistan.

Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan is one of the country's principal religious education boards, representing and regulating a network of Shia seminaries nationwide.