Wafaq ul Madaris al-Shia Pakistan Launches New Da’wah Department to Enhance Religious Outreach and Education 

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najafi, the department will provide structured guidance to religious preachers, organize religious gatherings, and coordinate social reform programs aimed at familiarizing younger generations with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the Ahl al-Bayt.

He announced the formation of the new department and appointed prominent clerics Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi and Allama Sheikh Shabbir Hasan Mithmi as its supervisors.

He said the initiative would help promote religious awareness, moral training, and unity among the community through institutions affiliated with the Wafaq across the country. He added that the scholarly insight and preaching experience of the appointed scholars would play a key role in enhancing the department’s effectiveness.

Separately, Wafaq ul Madaris al-Shia Pakistan has also formed a “Consultative Council for Girls’ Religious Seminaries” to improve administration and performance in female religious schools. The council includes eight principals from across the country.

Meanwhile, Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi met with Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi at the Jamia Al-Muntazir seminary, where they discussed matters related to religious outreach and organizational affairs.

Najafi congratulated Naqvi on his appointment as head of the new department, saying he has already been actively engaged in preaching work in Pakistan and abroad. He expressed confidence that placing him in charge would further strengthen and improve the department’s performance.