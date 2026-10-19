Palestinian man killed as war-damaged house collapses in Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian man, Abdul Rabbo Ashraf al-Ashwah, 35, was killed on Sunday when a house damaged by Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip partially collapsed, renewing warnings about the dangers posed by structurally unstable buildings amid widespread destruction and a lack of safe housing alternatives.

Gaza City and other areas across the territory face growing risks from the collapse of buildings damaged by Israeli bombardment, as shortages of equipment and resources hamper efforts to remove rubble and secure structures at risk of falling.

Local and official estimates indicate that more than 2,000 damaged buildings currently housing residents and displaced families are at risk of collapse. The genocide has caused widespread destruction to tens of thousands of buildings, leaving hundreds of thousands of residential units completely or partially damaged.

The risks are expected to worsen as winter approaches, with rainfall and water seepage increasing the likelihood of weakened roofs and cracked walls collapsing. This poses a serious threat to families forced to remain in damaged homes because no alternative shelter is available.

Civil defense teams and municipalities face severe shortages of heavy equipment and machinery needed to clear debris and address dangerous buildings, amid restrictions on the entry of equipment and limited available resources.

The housing crisis and lack of safe alternatives also complicate efforts to evacuate buildings at risk of collapse, leaving residents with difficult choices: remain in homes that could collapse at any moment or endure the harsh conditions of displacement.

The incident once again highlights the humanitarian dangers resulting from the widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip, where damaged buildings continue to pose a direct threat to residents’ lives.

The situation underscores the urgent need to provide safe shelter, clear rubble, and secure or remove structures at risk of collapse.



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