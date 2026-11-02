Iran FM spox: Zionist regime ‘root cause of insecurity in region’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that Israeli regime is the root cause of insecurity in the region.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, he emphasized that the developments in the region continue at a rapid pace and focal point of these developments in West Asia lies in the occupied Palestinian territory, so that Zionist regime is the root cause of insecurity in the West Asia region.

Today, more than 10 Palestinians were martyred, he said, adding, “As the cold season approaches, the plight of displaced Palestinian has reached a catastrophic level. They [Palestinian people] are not even permitted to use temporary housing units. We are witnessing the dangerous phenomenon of the normalization of crimes and mass killings. The fact that Palestinians have been reduced to mere statistics demonstrates that the international community bears responsibility for these atrocities and must take a firm action in this regard.”

Regarding Qatar’s mediation and the outcome of the consultations, Baghaei stated that the deputy foreign minister’s visit to Doha was aimed at facilitating interactions between Iran and Qatar. Discussions are ongoing. The issues are complex, and the passage of time, given how events have unfolded, has added further layers of complexity. The exchange of messages continues, and it is now up to the United States to make the final decision. We have conveyed everything necessary to the American side in a reasonable manner. When we speak of our demands, their fulfillment is contingent upon the restoration of security in the region. Iran’s insistence that its demands be met first is not merely a matter of national interest; it is a rational approach toward restoring security to the region and the Strait of Hormuz.”

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