Kargil Religious Delegation Meets Iran’s Supreme Leader Representative in India

ABAN24 - A delegation from the Sahib al-Zaman (AJ) Association of Kargil, India, led by Seyyed Mohammad Razavi, met and held talks with Abdol-Majid Hakimollahi, the Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, various religious, social, educational, and organizational issues were discussed and examined, and the delegation members presented a report on the activities, programs, and services of the different sections affiliated with the Sahib al-Zaman (AJ) Association.

The delegation also presented a report on the activities of organizations including Basij Baqiyatullah, Basij Fatemiyeh, the Al-Ihsan Committee, Tiflān Muslim, and Dar al-Thaqalayn, briefing the Supreme Leader’s Representative in India on the programs and services of these centers.

Abdol-Majid Hakimollahi, while appreciating the religious, educational, and social activities of these organizations, expressed hope for the continuation and expansion of their activities and their achievement of ever-greater success.

He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslims, expanding religious knowledge and education, properly nurturing the younger generation, and ensuring a more effective presence of religious institutions in social arenas and service to the community.

At the end of the meeting, the Iranian Representative in India conveyed his greetings and best wishes to all believing men and women of Kargil and prayed for the dignity and honor of the Islamic Ummah and for peace and security in the region.



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