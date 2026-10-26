Israeli forces launch airstrikes and ground incursions across southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Israeli forces launched a series of attacks across southern Lebanon on Sunday, carrying out airstrikes, artillery shelling and ground incursions in several border towns and villages.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli airstrikes hit Wadi al-Hujair overnight and again on Sunday morning, destroying several buildings.

The regime’s warplanes also struck the town of Kfar Tebnit, while artillery fire targeted the outskirts of Baraachit and several other areas in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles advanced toward Aita al-Jabal, where two Merkava tanks were spotted on the town’s outskirts firing heavy machine guns as residents harvested olives in nearby groves, the NNA reported. No casualties were reported.

The military vehicles also advanced into Haddatha, accompanied by artillery fire. Israeli forces also carried out explosions targeting civilian infrastructure in Majdal Zoun, the agency said.

The aggression came as Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported on Saturday that the military had raised its alert level to the “highest level” ahead of the country’s elections, scheduled for Monday, October 26.

According to KAN, tens of thousands of troops had been deployed across several fronts, including along the border with Lebanon.

The broadcaster also reported that Israel was building a helicopter landing site in southern Lebanon and had no intention of withdrawing its forces from the area.

Earlier this year, the Lebanese government and the Israeli regime signed a US-sponsored framework agreement calling for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

The proposed arrangement, however, calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament before an Israeli withdrawal.

Hezbollah has rejected the agreement and vowed to drive Israeli forces out of southern Lebanon.

The resistance group has also warned the Lebanese government against yielding to US demands, saying such a course would place Lebanon in jeopardy.

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly warned Israel against violating the US-mediated framework agreement, saying its continued attacks on southern Lebanon undermine diplomatic efforts to end the occupation of Lebanese territory.



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