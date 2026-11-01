Rough sleeping in London rises 18% as Burnham faces challenge to end homelessness

ABNA24 - Rising numbers of people sleeping rough in London are a "stark reminder of the huge challenge" ahead for Prime Minister Andy Burnham's pledge to clear the streets, campaigners said.

There were 4,678 people recorded as sleeping rough in the capital in July to September this year, according to The Standard.While this is a slight drop of 1% on the same three-month period in 2025, the figure has risen by almost a fifth (18%) on the previous quarter this year.The Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain) figures, published on Friday, showed that there were 819 people classed as living on the streets – a rise of 8% on the same time last year and up by a fifth (20%) on the previous quarter.

First-time rough sleepers accounted for almost half (46%) of the total number in July to September.Burnham, on becoming prime minister in July, said it would be his "first instruction: to end rough sleeping in our country", and has since vowed to give "every single person" sleeping on the streets an offer of help by Christmas.

He announced this week that Government funding would be doubled "so that people aren't just offered a safe route off the streets this winter but have that same support right through the rest of this Parliament too".Wednesday's Budget saw the Chancellor confirm a further £432 million to help tackle rough sleeping, bringing total investment behind the prime minister's pledge to £874 million, aimed at allowing the rough sleeping programme to continue until the end of the current Parliament in 2029.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor both visited a homeless charity in London earlier this week following the pledge to tackle rough sleeping.As Mayor of Manchester, Burnham donated 15% of his mayoral salary to fund the 'A Bed Every Night' scheme, The scheme provided around 600 emergency beds per night to rough sleepers in Manchester.

The efficacy of the scheme has been questioned by Burnham's critics who said it did not reach its goal nor did it do much to reduce homelessness overall.Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, said, "The increase in rough sleeping across London, and particularly of those spending longer on our streets, is a stark reminder of the huge challenge London and the wider country face in turning the prime minister's ambition to end rough sleeping into action.

"He said while funding is welcome, "evidently that ambition can't be realised without ensuring resource and investment reaches the frontline organisations delivering the vital support services needed to help people off the streets".

He called for "truly cross-government accountability and commitment, alongside close collaboration between national government, regional government and the voluntary sector".Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo's, said the numbers "paint a picture of the complicated reality" behind Burnham's pledge.

The data showed 58% of rough sleepers had a mental health support need, 30% needed support for alcohol issues and 43% for drug-related problems.Haddad added, "As the data shows us, almost eight in 10 people rough sleeping in London this summer had support needs such as poor mental health or substance use. Many have experienced domestic abuse and trauma, which make it even more difficult for them to rebuild their lives.”

"That's why we know a one-size-fits-all approach will not work. If we want to properly seize this opportunity, the government and homelessness services must work together to ensure that people receive tailored support," she said.

Crisis Chief Executive Matt Downie said the rise "underlines the urgent need for action" and while welcoming the increased Government funding, he warned continued cost-of-living pressures will "continue to push more people towards homelessness and into need of support from charities".

The most up-to-date, annual, national statistics estimated there were 4,793 people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn 2025 in England.



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