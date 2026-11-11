ABNA24 - On this day, November 11, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression’s warplanes committed new crimes against the Yemeni people by targeting citizens’ property and infrastructure in a number of governorates.



On November 11, 2015, three citizens from one family, including two women, were martyred when aggression warplanes targeted their vehicle in the Al-Saeedat area of Bayhan District in Shabwa Governorate.



The aggression’s warplanes destroyed a mosque in the Waalan area of Bilad Al-Rus District in Sanaa Governorate and launched six raids on the Al-Mukair area in Bani Dhabyan District, damaging the home of citizen Ali Al-Dhabyani and sheep pastures.



Enemy warplanes targeted several buildings of the New Saada University with four raids, causing extensive destruction, and launched four other raids on citizens’ homes and property in the Nashour area of Al-Safra District, as well as more than 15 raids on the city of Al-Raboua in Asir.



The aggression’s artillery shelled Haradh City in Hajjah Governorate with more than 45 Katyusha rockets.



On November 11, 2016, the aggression’s warplanes launched a raid on the Haid bin Aqil area and two raids on the Al-Safra area in Usaylan District of Shabwa Governorate.



The aggression’s warplanes targeted Shada District with two raids, the Al-Fara area in Kitaf District with one raid, and the Al-Hassama area in Al-Dhahir District in Saada Governorate with one raid. They also launched two raids on Qamar Village in Jizan.



On November 11, 2017, eight fishermen were martyred and eight others injured in two raids by aggression warplanes that targeted two boats off Al-Budaiya Island in Hodeida Governorate. The warplanes also targeted Al-Khokha District with three raids.



Eight citizens were injured, four houses were completely destroyed, and others were damaged in two raids by aggression warplanes on citizens’ homes in Al-Saadi Neighborhood, behind Al-Shuhada Mosque, in the Al-Ardhi area of Bab Al-Yemen, in the Old Sanaa District of the Capital Sana'a.



A child was injured in a raid by aggression warplanes that targeted a house in the Aal Muqni area of Munabbih District in Saada Governorate. The warplanes also launched two raids on the Al-Ajashir area and four raids on the Al-Souh area in Kitaf District of the same governorate, as well as two raids on Al-Shabaka site in Najran and two raids on Qamar Village in Jizan.



The aggression’s warplanes launched eight raids on Haradh and Midi districts in Hajjah Governorate and eight raids on various areas of Nihm District in Sanaa Governorate, causing damage to citizens’ property and homes.



On November 11, 2018, one citizen was martyred and six others injured in a raid by aggression warplanes on a house in the Al-Halaqa area of Al-Hali District in Hodeida Governorate. The warplanes also launched a series of raids on several residential neighborhoods along Al-Khamseen Street in Hudaydah City, which had been targeted by mercenaries with artillery.



The aggression’s warplanes launched a raid on Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate and five raids on the Al-Azhoor and Al-Qadd areas in Razih District in Saada Governorate, causing material damage to citizens’ property and farms, while various areas of the district were subjected to rocket and artillery shelling.



On November 11, 2019, the mercenaries shelled various locations in the Al-Jah area of Bayt Al-Faqih District in Hodeida Governorate with 13 artillery shells. They also targeted citizens’ homes and property with artillery shells in Al-Durayhimi City, north of Hays District, and toward the Al-Udayn intersection in the same district. Meanwhile, a military bulldozer belonging to the mercenaries established new fortifications southeast of Maghari Village in the same district.



In Saada Governorate, Saudi rocket and artillery shelling targeted populated villages in the border district of Razih.



On November 11, 2020, aggression warplanes launched 11 raids on Majzar, Madghal, and Rahbah districts in Marib Governorate, seven raids on Khab wa Al-Shaaf District in Al-Jawf Governorate, and targeted the Al-Buqaa area opposite Najran with one raid.



Reconnaissance combat aircraft launched three raids on Al-Tuhayta District in Hodeida Governorate, while the mercenaries shelled various areas with rockets, artillery, and different types of firearms.



On November 11, 2021, one citizen was martyred and two others injured by Saudi rocket and artillery shelling on the border district of Shada in Saada Governorate. Another citizen was martyred by Saudi army gunfire in the Al-Raqw area of the border district of Munabbih.



In the same governorate, the aggression’s warplanes launched two raids on Sahar District, one raid on the Al-Jamala area in Majz District, and one raid on the Al-Fara area in Kitaf District, while Saudi rocket and artillery shelling targeted populated villages in the border district of Razih.



The aggression’s warplanes launched two raids on the Al-Siyanah area in Al-Thawrah District and one raid on the Al-Hafa area in Al-Sabeen District in the Capital Sana'a, two raids on the Rima Humaid area in Sanhan District in Sanaa Governorate, and two raids on Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate, one of which targeted a telecommunications network.



The aggression’s warplanes targeted Al-Jubah District with 12 raids and Sarwah District with four raids in Marib Governorate.



In Hodeida Governorate, reconnaissance combat aircraft launched six raids on the Al-Jabaliyah and Al-Fazah areas in Al-Tuhayta District. The mercenaries established combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliyah, Hays, and near 50th Street in Hodeida City, and shelled various areas with 249 artillery shells and different types of firearms.



On November 11, 2022, the mercenaries shelled various areas in Hodeida Governorate with artillery and different types of firearms.



On November 11, 2025, a citizen was injured by Saudi enemy gunfire in the border district of Qatabir in Saada Governorate. The Saudi enemy also targeted the Al-Raain area in the border district of Shada with numerous shells, causing damage to citizens’ homes and farms.



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