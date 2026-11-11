ABNA24 - Five Palestinian civilians, including a child, were martyred and several others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to Palestinian News centers two citizens, including a child, were killed and several others were wounded when an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians near the building of the Islamic Awqaf Ministry in Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.

In southern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Batn al-Sameen area south of Khan Yunis.

A five-year-old child was wounded after being shot in the abdomen inside Mustafa Hafez School in western Khan Yunis.

A woman was also wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Bir 19 area of Khan Yunis.

In another incident, Israeli gunboats attacked a number of fishing boats off the coast of Khan Yunis, destroying two of them and injuring a fisherman.

Two civilians were reportedly killed and several others injured when an Israeli strike targeted a metal workshop in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood in the evening.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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