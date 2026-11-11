ABNA24 - The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) will hold the 21st edition of its annual Palestine Festival in London on Saturday 28 November 2026. The following day, Sunday 29 November, the festival’s third Scottish edition will take place in Glasgow. The two events will mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

This year’s festival will combine the celebration of Palestinian identity and heritage with solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jerusalem and across Palestine. The program will feature artistic and cultural performances, recognition of organizations and initiatives supporting Palestine, and a fundraising appeal for Gaza.

Urgent relief for Gaza at the heart of the festival

The festival’s main fundraising appeal will support families in Gaza, providing emergency relief through trusted charities. The appeal comes as winter sets in and rain and storms flood thousands of tents sheltering displaced families, amid the continuing siege.

PFB has already launched a winter relief appeal in partnership with Action For Humanity, which operates inside Gaza through its field team and distribution network. Over two weeks, the campaign has helped provide:

● 960 tents, with a further 1,040 being distributed this week.

● 960 blankets for 480 families, alongside winter kits.

● 3,000 hot meals a day.

● 3,000 loaves of bread a day.

PFB stresses that donations are welcome now and need not wait until the festival. Contributions can be made at gofund.me/e54864c93.

Donation options include:

● £60: A basic winter kit for one family.

● £95: An enhanced winter kit, including tent insulation and heating support.

● £200: Warmth and protection for three families.

Honoring organizations supporting Palestine from Britain

The London festival will honor five organizations and initiatives in recognition of their work supporting the Palestinian cause, serving Palestinians and strengthening their resilience:

Health Workers 4 Palestine, represented by Dr Amira Nimerawi, for mobilizing the healthcare sector in defense of Gaza and its medical workers. Greens for Palestine, represented by Lubna Speitan, for advancing the Palestinian cause within British political life. PalMed Academy, an initiative of the Palestinian Doctors Association in Europe, for providing remote education to medical students in Gaza. The project was originally launched in Britain. The Palestinian Youth Movement, for its young activists’ sustained campaigning and organizing for Palestine. Architects for Gaza, represented by Dr Nasser Golzari and Dr Yara Sharif. The group brings together volunteer architects, designers, planners, engineers and researchers from Palestine and around the world. It is being recognized for its research, design and educational work to support Gaza’s reconstruction and the recovery of its cities and land, placing local people and expertise at the center of rebuilding.

Special recognition for students from Gaza

The festival will also honor students from Gaza who have completed their studies in Britain, most with distinction. Those attending will be invited on stage to receive certificates of appreciation, in a symbolic celebration of their determination to pursue their education despite war, loss and separation from their families.

Arts and heritage in support of Palestine

The festival will feature a varied artistic program celebrating Palestinian heritage and expressing a deep connection to the Palestinian cause. Performers include:

● Lowkey: The rapper will perform songs reflecting Palestinian identity and struggle.

● Waheeb Naasan: Joining the musical line-up with songs celebrating Palestine and its heritage.

● Watar Palestinian Heritage Ensemble: A duo comprising Usaid Maher and Islam Shaaban, two young Palestinians from the West Bank.

● Jafra Dabke Troupe: Performing traditional Palestinian dabke.

● Fatafeet Troupe: Presenting a theatrical performance expressing a connection to the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian heritage pieces and artefacts will also be on display throughout the festival.

Adnan Hmidan on identity and solidarity

PFB Chair Adnan Hmidan said, “This year’s festival carries a dual message: preserving our identity and heritage here in Britain, and standing in practical solidarity with our people in Gaza, who face winter in flooded tents under a siege that has never ended.”

He added, “We want everyone who attends the festival to leave knowing they have made a real contribution. That is why we have dedicated the main part of the program to fundraising and are working with an organization already on the ground in Gaza, so that help can reach families quickly.”

Hmidan continued, “This year’s recognition is a message of thanks to those who have stood with Palestine from here in Britain: doctors, architects, political campaigners and young people. Honoring students from Gaza who have completed their studies with distinction, despite everything their families and homeland have endured, is the finest tribute we can offer at this festival. These students embody a Gaza that cannot be broken.”

He urged Arab and Muslim communities and everyone standing in solidarity with Palestine to attend with their families and children, “so that the next generation remains connected to Palestine, its heritage and its cause.”

The London Palestine Festival is now in its 21st year. This is the festival’s third year in Scotland, following two editions in Edinburgh, and its first appearance in Glasgow.



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