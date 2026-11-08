Drowning, damage to 70,000 tents of displaced people in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced in a press statement that the recent cold wave has caused the drowning and damage of more than 70,000 tents of displaced persons, residential neighborhoods, and cracked buildings. This comes as the Zionist regime continues to prevent the entry of urgent relief items, foremost among them caravans, repair materials, heating devices, and rescue equipment.

Hamas considered the "Peace Council" and its executive director, Nikolai Mladenov, directly responsible for the escalation of the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced persons.

This movement emphasized that their silence before the Zionist violations provides cover for the continuation of these aggressions and mass crimes against the Palestinian nation.

This movement asked the mediators and guarantors of the agreement to oblige the Zionist regime to fully implement its commitments by applying real pressure. They must also guarantee the immediate flow of aid and relief items and not prevent the national committee from entering the Gaza Strip.

Hamas also asked the international community and Arab and Islamic countries to take immediate action to break the siege and save Gaza from the consequences of the genocidal war and the ongoing siege.

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