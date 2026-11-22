AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Afghan Taliban, recently made remarks about Islamic schools of thought that have sparked reactions and concerns about the intensification of religious and ethnic divisions in Afghanistan's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The Taliban leader, in his speech at a scientific-research conference at Kabul University, claimed that only the Hanafi school of thought exists in Afghanistan and deemed interaction with followers of the Shafi'i school of thought improper.

The Taliban leader, who has rarely appeared in public since the group's return to power and to whom more than 40 speeches have been attributed so far, has not been seen visually in any of these speeches, and only audio attributed to him has been broadcast through the media. However, his recent remarks denying Afghanistan's religious diversity have once again raised concerns about the Taliban's approach to the country's social realities.

The ignoring of Afghanistan's religious diversity had become evident even before the recent scholars' conference; a conference organized by the Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education, but to which non-Taliban scholars as well as Afghan Shiite scholars were not invited.

In the audio file of the Taliban leader's remarks published in Afghan domestic media, he explicitly claimed that there is only one school of thought in Afghanistan and that all people follow the Hanafi school. These remarks were concerning for a significant portion of Afghan society, including Twelver Shiites and Ismailis, who follow other schools of thought.

The Exclusionary Approach and the Future of Coexistence in Afghanistan

The fundamental question is: with what goal does the Taliban deny Afghanistan's religious and ethnic diversity, and why has it taken a path that can lead to the intensification of social divisions? Does this group not want a country enjoying peace and stability? If so, why does it continue to insist on extremist positions and exclusionary approaches? These questions have once again occupied the minds of many Afghans in recent days regarding the future of their country.

Today's generation of Afghanistan, which has grown up with modern technologies and the developments of the modern world, finds the acceptance of extremist and exclusionary ideologies difficult. The continuation of such approaches over the past five years has also fueled the increase in Afghanistan's isolation domestically and internationally.

Although the recent scholars' conference was held with a predetermined composition and approach, segments of Afghan society expected the Taliban leader to acknowledge the country's social realities; realities including that Afghanistan is the common home of all its citizens, of every ethnicity and religion, and that mutual respect for each other's beliefs and opinions must be accepted as a fundamental principle. Such a position could have provided the ground for public trust and greater acceptance of the Taliban government and prevented the intensification of social divisions.

Five Years of Exclusion and Restrictions Against Religious Minorities

Over the past five years, the Taliban had the opportunity to provide the ground for the formation of an inclusive government by taking into account the wishes and demands of different groups of people, but the group's performance has not only failed to lead to the acceptance of ethnic and religious pluralism but in some cases has led to the strengthening of exclusionary approaches and the rejection of non-Pashtun groups.

Afghanistan's Shiites have also faced numerous restrictions in political, cultural, and religious spheres during these years. Published reports indicate restrictions on holding religious ceremonies, the arrest and harassment of some religious activists, and the pulling down of mourning flags from homes and public passages. Also, a number of Husseiniyas and seminaries have faced closure or restrictions on their activities. In such circumstances, some Shiites face concerns even for freely holding their religious ceremonies.

Alongside this situation, other religious minorities in Afghanistan have also faced insecurity and widespread restrictions. Christians who lived in Afghanistan have been forced to leave the country due to concerns about violence and mistreatment, and a large number of Hindus and Sikhs have also taken refuge in India. Despite these realities, the Taliban continues to emphasize a mono-religious image of Afghan society.

Denial of Pluralism; A Threat to Afghanistan's Stability

The Taliban's current path not only is inconsistent with the collective interests and demands of different segments of Afghan society but can also bring dangerous consequences for the future of this country. Denying religious and ethnic diversity, imposing a particular reading of religion, and restricting the rights of followers of other schools of thought, instead of creating unity, will pave the way for the intensification of mistrust and social divisions. The experience of different societies also shows that ignoring social and religious realities undermines the foundations of political stability and peaceful coexistence.

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