Amid the rising religious divisions in Afghan society, the Friday prayer leader of Shiites in western Kabul stressed the necessity of unity and solidarity between Shiites and Sunnis and called for their joint standing against the tyrants and enemies of the Islamic ummah.

Hojat al-Islam Abdul Qadir Alami, the Friday prayer leader of western Kabul, on Friday, November 29, in the second sermon of the Friday prayer, referring to the necessity of unity and brotherhood among Islamic schools of thought, said that Shiites, Sunnis, and different ethnic groups must stand as a clenched and powerful fist against the enemies and tyrants of the Islamic ummah.

He stated: "When we become Muslims, the umbrella of Islam is spread over our heads. Those who recite the shahadatayn must be helpers and supporters of one another and be together. Arabs and non-Arabs, Shiites and Sunnis, and different ethnic groups must be a clenched and powerful fist against the enemies and tyrants of the Islamic ummah."

The Friday prayer leader of western Kabul, in continuation of his remarks about the legal system of Islam, said that the rights of all individuals, from family members and neighbors to fellow human beings and compatriots, must be observed and that all those who share humanity with us must be respected.

Alami, emphasizing the necessity of mutual respect among human beings, added: "In the legal and value system of Islam, there is much material about the status of the human being that calls people to honor and respect humanity, regardless of individuals' religion, belief, and faith. Even the human being as a human being possesses dignity, respect, and rights that must be observed."

Referring to the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he said that the drafting of such a declaration shows that, at least at the level of slogans, respect for humanity has been taken into consideration. However, according to Alami, although this declaration is not acceptable in his view, some of its provisions are useful; but human and humanitarian rights have a higher and loftier status in the legal system of Islam.

The Friday prayer leader of western Kabul also accused the claimants of human rights and the drafters of this declaration of failing to act upon its provisions and said: "They oppress human beings according to the expediency of the day and commit injustice against humanity. By building weapons of mass destruction, they threaten the world. This is not adherence to human rights and human rights; but this matter exists in the system of Islam. The right in the true sense of the word for humanity and human beings has been formulated in the legal system of Islam, and in this sacred system, the human being has been respected."

Alami, in another part of his remarks, emphasized the observance of the rights of captives and prisoners and said that in the legal system of Islam, even regarding a non-Muslim captive, treatment with kindness and tolerance is recommended. According to him, from the perspective of Islam, no one has the right to kill a captive or mistreat him.

These remarks come as a number of prisoners in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, despite the group's claim of establishing an Islamic system, have complained of torture and mistreatment in prisons.