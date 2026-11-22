AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the eighty-third anniversary of Lebanon's independence, Sheikh Dr. Zuhair Othman al-Jaid, the General Coordinator of the Islamic Action Front in Lebanon, issued a statement:

The statement of the General Coordinator of the Islamic Action Front in Lebanon reads as follows:

Lebanon these days marks the eighty-third anniversary of its independence; a national occasion embodying the concepts of dignity, sovereignty, and liberation from trusteeship and domination, and recalling a historic moment when the Lebanese willed that decision-making about their fate be in their own hands and that their land remain free and proud. On this national occasion, we offer our sincerest congratulations and best wishes to all Lebanese and to all those who believe in a free, independent homeland enjoying dignity and honor, safe from aggression, and we hope that Lebanon will reach the day of its complete liberation and true stability.

However, commemorating this anniversary does not relieve us of stating the truth fully and explicitly, with a clear political position free from any ambiguity: Lebanon has not yet achieved its true independence, and this independence will not be complete as long as even a single inch of its homeland's soil remains under Zionist occupation or exposed to aggression. True independence is neither a passing occasion for celebration and commemoration nor a ceremonial title; rather, it means the realization of complete sovereignty, the freedom of the land, and the possession of an invincible national will.

O children of Lebanon in all regions, villages, and cities! This fateful moment demands of all of us that we rise to the level of this great challenge and prioritize the voice of unity and national belonging over any other issue. You have experienced in the hardest days that Lebanon's strength lies in the solidarity of its children, in their firm and unyielding chests, and in hearts that beat with love for the land and loyalty to the sacrifices of the martyrs. Today, more than ever, we need an inclusive and national uprising that unites the ranks and brings hearts and minds together around one word: no submission, no overlooking of rights, and no acceptance of a situation that undermines our sovereignty and dignity.

Therefore, confronting Zionist occupation and striving to push it back until the realization of true independence must be the first priority of any responsible political and national approach. In this framework, it is clear that targeting the resistance and calling for its disarmament—a weapon that has served the liberation of the land and confronting the Zionist enemy—is a dangerous deviation from the priority of defense and national sovereignty and a weakening of the components of power and deterrence; components on which Lebanon relies to defend itself and its land against an aggressor that knows no mercy and adheres to no law.

The real way out of erosion and division is not the disarmament of the country and depriving the homeland of the factors of its power and immunity; rather, the solution is the launch of a national, popular, and inclusive movement that transforms Lebanese society, with all its sects, parties, segments, and components, into a comprehensive and integrated project of resistance against aggression; a project that combines steadfastness in the field, decisive political positioning, and social and national solidarity, so that the Lebanese rise in a single rank to defend their land and dignity and independence becomes a realized reality, not merely a memory commemorated every year.

The Islamic Action Front in Lebanon

Media Office

Beirut: Saturday, 11 Jumada al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to November 21, 2026.

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