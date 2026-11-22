AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the issuance of rulings against Bahraini scholars and the intensification of structural pressures on Shiites in this country, a specialized meeting was held between a Bahraini delegation led by Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hussein al-Daihi, head of the delegation of the Islamic National Accord Association of Bahrain, and Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. Hojat al-Islam Sayed Abbas Shubar, a member of the Islamic Scholars Council of Bahrain, and Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Khojasteh, a member of the central council of this council, were also present at this meeting. The two sides at this meeting examined the latest human rights and religious developments in Bahrain and legal and international solutions for reflecting the situation of religious scholars and the people of this country.

Legal Dimensions of the Suppression of Religious Rituals and Revocation of Citizenship

Ayatollah Ramazani, stating that the revocation of citizens' citizenship and the banning of religious rituals are not acceptable in international law and global arenas, stated, "A country that considers itself Islamic cannot deprive citizens of their basic religious rights such as holding Friday prayers, congregational prayers, and religious propagation."

He continued, "The Bahraini government's measures in revoking the citizenship of citizens and trying them after revoking their citizenship lack legal validity, and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly has so far, in separate letters to 6 senior international officials, including the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), the High Commissioner for Human Rights (Volker Türk), the President of the European Commission, and the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion, condemned these unjust trials."

Sending Documents to the Vatican and International Follow-ups

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the necessity of using all international capacities to expose the crimes of the Al Khalifa regime, emphasized, "Documented letters and documents of mistreatment of Bahraini scholars will be sent for delivery to the Pope in the Vatican so that they can be pursued through diplomatic and international channels."

He added, "In addition to legal follow-ups, the formation of a special Persian Gulf working group, the issuance of trilingual calls, and the activation of scholars' unions and Shiite centers in Europe and America (including Sweden, Germany, France, the UK, and Canada) have been placed on the Assembly's serious agenda."

Bahraini Scholars; the Oppressed Heralds of Unity and Resistance

Ayatollah Ramazani, emphasizing that the scholars tried in Bahrain have been "the true heralds of unity" among the Islamic ummah and human societies, noted, "These religious scholars have never sought division and have only defended the oppressed; therefore, today it is the divine and human duty of seminarians, academics, and reformers of the world to defend these oppressed of history."

He further, strongly criticizing the issuance of in absentia rulings for 11 scholars as well as the silence of some Islamic governments, stated, "Unfortunately, some Muslim countries, instead of defending against the aggressions of America and the Zionist regime, have turned their soil into a base for the leaders of disbelief; behavior that is by no means defensible and acceptable in the face of Bahrain's crimes and the martyrdom of reformers."

Intensification of Structural Suppression; Criminalization of Khums and Confiscation of Endowments

In another part of this meeting, Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hussein al-Daihi, presenting a report on the Bahraini regime's decisions against Shiites, stated, "The goal of the Al Khalifa regime goes beyond the arrest of scholars to the elimination of all the foundations and pillars of Shiites; to the extent that they consider the receipt of religious funds and khums a crime and confiscate the religious and personal property of scholars."

Disclosing the government's complete control over 80 percent of the Ja'fari endowment properties and direct interference in the appointment of Friday and congregational prayer leaders, he stated, "Today, the Husseini pulpit, mourning gatherings, and even the use of mosque loudspeakers are conditional on obtaining government permission, and widespread arrests have been organized to prevent popular reactions."

Steadfastness of Imprisoned Scholars and the Assembly's Far-Reaching Message to the World

The deputy of the Bahraini Accord movement, while explaining the harsh conditions of the appeals courts and heavy sentences of life imprisonment and execution, called for a more decisive stance by the grand religious authorities, the seminaries of Qom and Najaf, and the Sunni scholars of the Islamic world to boycott cooperation with the unjust regulations of the Bahraini government.

At the end of this meeting, Ayatollah Ramazani, praising the high morale and encouraging messages of the imprisoned scholars from inside Bahrain's prisons, emphasized, "The AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly considers itself the home of all the oppressed and is committed to conveying the voice of the oppression of the scholars and people of Bahrain to the entire world without any retreat."

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