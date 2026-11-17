AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement said the securing of the Bab al-Mandab Strait—along with its surrounding mountainous, desert, and coastal regions—by Yemeni armed forces constitutes a historic victory for the nation.

Hizam al-Asad emphasized that this achievement represents a strategic step toward strengthening the security and safety of international shipping, while simultaneously marking a defeat for the plans of Saudi Arabia and its backers in their aggression against the Yemeni people, Al-Ahed News reported.

Al-Asad added that these plans were aimed at establishing dominance over Yemen—seizing its resources, capabilities, and strategic geographical position.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansarallah movement’s political bureau, also addressed the recent victory of his movement’s forces in the battle for Bab al-Mandab. He warned the Saudi Crown Prince that the nature of this conflict could shift from defensive to offensive, potentially leading to the downfall of the House of Saud.

He said the victory in the Bab al-Mandab battle was highly significant, noting that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Zionist regime had all stood against the Yemeni forces in this engagement.

Daifallah al-Shami, another member of the Ansarallah political bureau, announced Sunday night that the strategic Bab al-Mandab region has been rendered completely secure following a heavy and decisive defeat of the enemy.

Al-Shami emphasized that these recent developments signal a shift in the regional balance of power and demonstrate the failure of the opposing side to achieve its objectives.

As a strategic global trade artery, the Bab al-Mandab Strait has—in recent months, amid the war of aggression launched by the US and Israel against Iran—emerged as a major focal point of regional tension; meanwhile, Yemeni armed forces, as part of the broader escalation, have played an increasingly active role in developments across the Red Sea and in confronting the US-Israeli axis.

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