AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Armed Forces have detected and brought down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) as it was hovering over an area in the country’s northern province of al-Jawf.

Spokesman for the Yemeni military, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced in a brief statement on Sunday morning that Yemeni air defense units struck the armed CH-4 reconnaissance drone with “an appropriate weapon” while it was carrying out hostile operations.

Separately, Saree said Yemeni military units had launched a volley of home-grown missiles at a number of Saudi military gatherings, causing heavy casualties.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said two ballistic missiles had struck gatherings of Saudi forces in the al-Tuwal area of Saudi Arabia's southwestern Jazan region, leaving dozens of personnel killed and wounded. There were Sudanese nationals among the casualties.

He said further ballistic missile strikes targeted Saudi-linked troop gatherings on the eastern side of the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf, and the Kharaz and Khor Umairah areas of the southern Lahij province. The strikes achieved direct hits and inflicted serious casualties.

Saree also noted that ballistic missiles and drones had struck Saudi weapons depots at Ras Abas military base in Yemen's southern port city of Aden.

The Sana’a administration announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in retaliation for “an unjust and oppressive siege” on Yemen that has continued for almost 12 years.

The Yemeni military has also reported multiple successful operations targeting ships associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies enacted a blockade on Yemen and initiated a large-scale war, with support from the United States and various Western nations in terms of military, political, and logistical resources.

The war has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in achieving its goal of restoring a puppet government that aligns with its interests.

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