ABNA24 - Saudi airstrikes hit Ash Shamayatayn district in Taiz, Hodeidah International Airport and a fuel station in Amran's Harf Sufyan, martyring two people and wounding eight.

Saudi warplanes struck areas in Yemen's Taiz, Hodeidah and Amran provinces early Monday.

The first strike hit Ash Shamayatayn district in Taiz province, and Hodeidah International Airport was also targeted.

Al-Masirah reported that a fuel station belonging to a Yemeni citizen in Harf Sufyan district in Amran province was also hit.

Two people were martyred and eight others wounded in the attacks.



/129