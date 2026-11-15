ABNA24 - At least 12 civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in a Saudi attack on a local market in Yemen’s Taiz province, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Yemeni forces against Saudi-backed positions in Aden, Lahij and Al-Jawf.

Yemen’s Health Ministry said the casualties resulted from a brutal attack by the Saudi regime on a local market in Taiz, where 12 people were killed and 14 others injured.

In response, Yemeni armed forces launched heavy missile and drone attacks targeting positions and military facilities belonging to Saudi-backed forces in several provinces.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that Saudi enemy weapons depots at Ras Abbas military camp in Aden were targeted with drones and ballistic missiles.

He also said gatherings of Saudi-backed forces under the command of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi in the Kharz and Khawr Umayra areas of Lahij came under attack, resulting in the deaths of a large number of fighters.

Meanwhile, Saree said gatherings of Saudi-backed forces under the command of Saudi officer Faris al-Shammari in eastern Al-Jawf province were struck with two ballistic missiles, killing a large number of fighters.



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