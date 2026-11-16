ABNA24 - In a humanitarian initiative, Sana’a has announced the release of 600 prisoners amid tensions with Riyadh. The release took place with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The move comes as Sana’a says it has previously released thousands of prisoners through similar initiatives, while criticizing the Saudi side for delaying efforts to resolve the prisoners’ file.



This unilateral humanitarian initiative was carried out in accordance with the directives of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and under the auspices of His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council.



The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Committee on Sunday, attended by the governors of Dhamar, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, Taiz Ahmed al-Masawa, Hadhramaut Luqman Baras, and Al-Mahra Al-Qa’tabi al-Faraji, and the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Sana'a, Christine Cipolla.



Abdulqader al-Murtada, Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, announced the execution of this major release operation, which included 600 individuals captured over the past few years. The release was conducted following the gracious directives of the Leader and under the sponsorship of the President of the Supreme Political Council.



Al-Murtada stated, "These individuals were captured on the front lines, particularly along the border fronts. Most have been in captivity for several years, and some are elderly or suffer from medical conditions." He noted that this group represents the eighth batch of detainees to be released under the amnesty granted by the Leader over the past few years.



He added, "This group was preceded by seven other batches: five batches comprising 1,200 long-term detainees—those captured in previous years—and two batches totaling 482 individuals captured during recent events who had surrendered voluntarily. One of these batches was released a month ago, and another was released in Al-Hudaydah Governorate. In addition to these, there were several partial releases involving 450 detainees."



He explained that a total of 2,612 prisoners—all captured on the front lines—have been granted amnesty and released through a unilateral initiative, without any conditions or exchange. This demonstrates that we do not seek revenge, nor do we engage in "tit-for-tat" tactics regarding the prisoner issue; rather, our approach is guided by Islamic values, principles, and ethics, while also upholding international norms, charters, conventions, and agreements.



He continued, "In contrast, the other side—the Saudi enemy and their mercenary forces—have a well-known track record in their treatment of prisoners over the past 12 years. We have documented more than 100 crimes they committed against prisoners on the battlefield—specifically, summary executions. The most recent of these occurred a few weeks ago on the outskirts of Dhubab, where several prisoners were executed by gunfire and crushed by American-made armored vehicles supplied by the Saudi regime."



Al-Murtada also addressed the thousands of crimes committed by the Saudi enemy and their mercenaries within their prisons. Since the beginning of the aggression, more than 4,000 prisoners and detainees have been subjected to psychological and physical torture while held in enemy custody.



He pointed out that the Saudi enemy and their mercenaries have committed further crimes and violations against hundreds of civilian detainees—individuals abducted from roads, their homes, or their workplaces. These people were seized solely due to their political or sectarian affiliations, their surnames, or their regional origins. They have been languishing in prisons for years, subjected to torture despite having committed no offense and facing no formal charges; yet, not a single one of them has been released.



He stated... "Although these hundreds of prisoners have been held for years, not a single one has been released outside the framework of an exchange deal; they are being kept specifically to be traded for prisoners of war."



The head of the Prisoners' Affairs Committee addressed the Saudi regime and its mercenary forces, stating that their ongoing crimes and violations against the prisoners will neither strengthen their military position nor secure them a victory. Furthermore, these actions will fail to undermine the morale of the Yemeni people, weaken their steadfastness, or dampen the spirits of the fighters; instead, they only serve to further strengthen the resolve and determination of the Yemeni people to confront the criminality of the Saudis and their mercenaries.



He described the crimes and violations committed by the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries as a disgrace to them—revealing to all the people of Yemen that they bring nothing but a agenda of death, chaos, vengeance, and the systematic destruction of all values, principles, ethics, and the faith-based and traditional norms of Yemeni society.



He emphasized that, regardless of the extent of the crimes committed by the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries, a day will come when they are held accountable for every atrocity they have perpetrated against the prisoners and the Yemeni people as a whole.



Al-Murtada also addressed those released today, saying: "You must thank God for this blessing, make the most of the generous gesture extended by the Leader, and return to the side of your homeland. Be careful not to repeat the mistake you once made. You have seen how the treacherous enemy—alongside whom you fought and under whose banner you were captured—abandoned you. They made no effort to secure your release or freedom, even though you—along with hundreds of your comrades who remain in prison—were fighting on the borders to protect and defend that very enemy." "...about him."



He added, "The enemy has disowned these prisoners, leaving them to face their own fate. Regrettably—as everyone knows—the enemy views those who fight on its side merely as commodities purchased with money; they are seen as disposable, easily replaced by others at any time."



The head of the Prisoners' Affairs Committee pointed out that "the seven years these prisoners have spent in captivity have surely proven that the enemy is not worth fighting for, nor is it worth sacrificing one's life for its sake."



He emphasized that an opportunity remains for those being released to repent, turn back, and sincerely return to the fold of their homeland—a nation that deserves everyone’s sacrifice, protection, and defense against any who seek to occupy or control it.



He continued, "Upon returning to your home regions, you will see that the reality around you has changed—especially in areas recently liberated from Saudi-backed forces. This transformation will help you leave the past behind and begin a new chapter with your country and your people."



Al-Murtada highlighted several key points regarding the recent agreement on the prisoner file, reaffirming full readiness to implement the prisoner exchange deal—signed in Amman in mid-July—which was facilitated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.



"Although there have been significant changes and new developments regarding this file," he stated, "we remain prepared to discuss all such shifts and developments to reach a consensus, an agreement, and solutions satisfactory to all parties." He emphasized that recent events and the ongoing Saudi-led military escalation would not hinder the national side from fulfilling and implementing the agreement.



"We have previously carried out hundreds of local and international prisoner exchange operations and deals, even amidst escalations in past years—periods when the situation was far more intense than it is today," he added. "Yet, we still managed to execute those exchanges; such conditions have never been an obstacle for us, and we have no objection to implementing the agreement even while the escalation continues."



He continued, "We affirm that there is nothing on our part hindering the implementation of the agreement. We have fully honored and executed every point that was agreed upon during the negotiations. The delay and obstruction in implementing the agreement stem from two factors: first, the other side’s refusal to fulfill its commitments and its disavowal of the core points established in the agreement."



The head of the Prisoners' Affairs Committee noted that the second reason is the UN office’s decision to halt all consultations and discussions that were underway to pave the way for the agreement's implementation. "With the recent escalation, they abruptly suspended all talks and deliberations. We were taken aback by this decision to halt, and to this moment, we remain unaware of the reasons behind it." He continued, "Given the current climate, and based on the information available to us, we firmly believe that the UN office has received orders and directives from the Saudi regime to halt all consultations regarding the prisoner file. We emphasize that obstruction, disavowal, and delays in implementing the agreement will benefit no one; no party will gain any political or military advantage. On the contrary, it is a loss for everyone—with the thousands of prisoners and their families suffering the greatest loss for every day that the agreement is delayed, postponed, or obstructed."



He reassured everyone, stating, "The Committee holds a large number of prisoners—those captured in previous years as well as those captured in the ongoing conflict. We receive reports daily of new captures taking place on the front lines." He also expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed to this process—including state officials and the International Committee of the Red Cross—for their assistance in ensuring its successful execution.



Al-Murtada concluded his remarks by saying, "We assure the families of our prisoners—and pledge to them—that we will never be the cause of any obstruction or delay to an exchange deal that secures the release of our captives. We will pursue every possible avenue to liberate all their loved ones and will spare no effort to achieve this noble goal. We place our trust in God to grant us success in this humanitarian endeavor."



For his part, the Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Al-Masawa—upon receiving 300 prisoners who hail from the governorate—expressed his thanks, appreciation, and the deep gratitude of the people of Taiz to the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs for carrying out this unilateral humanitarian initiative. He described the initiative as a sincere and vivid reflection of the care and concern shown by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and the President of the Supreme Political Council, toward prisoners and those who have been released.



Al-Musawa commended the diligent efforts and organized work carried out by the Committee and its staff in preparing for and successfully executing this humanitarian operation. He emphasized that this step serves as a balm for the wounds of the families and embodies both Islamic ethics and noble human values.



Meanwhile, the Governors of Hadramout, Luqman Baras, and Al-Mahra, Al-Qa'tabi al-Faraji—who were present to receive the released individuals from their respective provinces—expressed their appreciation for the commitment of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to securing the release of prisoners through responsible humanitarian initiatives. Such efforts, they noted, strengthen social cohesion and expose the falsehood of the claims made by the forces of aggression.



They further affirmed that this generous humanitarian gesture reflects a deep sense of loyalty to the nation and its people, while praising the sincere national efforts of the Prisoners' Affairs Committee in following up on the cases of detainees and facilitating their release, despite the various difficulties and challenges encountered on the ground.



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