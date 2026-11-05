Condemnation of Saudi airstrike on mosque in Taiz/ Saudi regime real aggressor against holy sites

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, announced, "Saudi Arabia's airstrike on a mosque in the Jasha' area of Hayfan district in Taiz province is a clear crime."

This commission said in its statement, "This criminal attack on one of God's houses reveals the true face of the Saudi-Zionist enemy and unveils his longstanding malice toward the holy sites and rituals of the Islamic Ummah."

Yemen's Human Rights Commission explained, "Targeting places of worship and mosques is a clear war crime and a crime against humanity that all heavenly religions and international laws and covenants have prohibited; including Article 53 of the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, Article 27 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which prohibit targeting buildings dedicated to worship."

This commission considered this crime as exposing and completely invalidating the false and misleading claims of the Saudi regime and its mercenary media, which claim that Yemen's armed forces target Mecca and Medina.

Yemen's Human Rights Commission asked, "How can someone who defends the holy sites and fights in the way of God target Mecca and Medina, while the Saudi regime itself targets God's mosques in Yemen and bombs worshippers?"

The Saudi regime; the real aggressor against holy sites

This commission emphasized, "The one who targets a mosque in the remote village of Jasha' in Hayfan does not refrain from lying about targeting the Two Holy Mosques to justify its aggression."

Yemen's Human Rights Commission stated, "The real aggressor against the houses of God and the holy sites is the Saudi-Zionist regime, and their real defender is the people of Yemen and the country's army."

This commission considered the full legal and criminal responsibility for this horrific crime to lie with the Saudi regime and emphasized, "This action has been documented and will be added to the file of systematic crimes on the basis of which the leaders of the aggression will be tried in international courts."

Yemen's Human Rights Commission asked the scholars of the Islamic Ummah, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the international community to condemn this clear aggression against the houses of God and to expose the double standards of the Saudi regime; a regime that weeps over the holy sites but is itself the first violator of their sanctity.

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