AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): It seems that Yemen's Islah party, an ally of Saudi Arabia, in an effort to reduce military pressure on the Taiz and Lahj fronts, has increased the level of tension and conflict on several axes of Marib city.

However, field sources told Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper that groups affiliated with the Islah party, which the day before yesterday attempted to advance on the fronts of Ragwan district in the northwest of Marib city, collapsed very quickly against the reaction of Yemen's armed forces. Yemen's armed forces also shifted from a defensive posture to an offensive situation and made advances along the front extending from the north of the center of Marib province to the south of Al-Jawf province.

The purpose of this escalation of conflicts was to create a gap in the defense lines that would allow the Islah party forces to gain access to the Al-Labanat camp. A camp that is under siege by Yemen's armed forces and operates under the command of the Saudi coalition.

However, an informed tribal source in Marib emphasized to Al-Akhbar newspaper that Yemen's armed forces, after the collapse of the gatherings of Riyadh-affiliated forces on the Ragwan and Al-Kasarah fronts located 20 kilometers from the center of Marib province, advanced toward Marib city from three axes. These forces also made advances in the Al-Balaq Al-Gharbi mountain range, which is 15 kilometers south of Marib city and near the dam controlled by the Yemeni government.

American weapons could not change the equation of the battlefield

Yemen's armed forces had previously also been able to thwart several attempts by Saudi-allied groups to advance on the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts. These developments occurred after Riyadh provided these groups with advanced American weapons, including M163 Vulcan and M113 Vulcan armored vehicles. Weapons that Saudi Arabia had high hopes for their role in changing the course of the battle, but Yemen's armed forces were able to seize part of this equipment.

Simultaneously with the escalation of conflicts on the Marib fronts, Saudi Arabia also began rearranging the military situation of its affiliated groups in Al-Jawf province. An action that took place after the failure of the "Rapid Reaction Forces" attacks in the deserts of this province.

Meanwhile, after the Saudi officer "Fares Al-Shamri," who commands the military operations in this region, failed to penetrate the tribal structure of Al-Jawf province, Saudi Arabia returned Sheikh "Amin Al-Akimi," one of the influential sheikhs of this province, to his previous position, namely the governorship of Al-Jawf and the command of its military axis. Al-Akimi had been dismissed from his position in March 2022 after Yemen's armed forces took control of this province and was detained in Riyadh for several months.

Informed political sources announced that Al-Akimi's reappointment took place after meetings he held with Saudi military commanders in Riyadh along with a number of Islah party leaders. According to these sources, Al-Akimi presented a plan in these meetings to take control of Al-Jawf province and advance toward the "Harf Sufyan" area in Amran province in western Al-Jawf.

However, observers believe that Al-Akimi's plan cannot change the balance of field control. They recall that this sheikh had previously also admitted to the defeat of the forces under his command in standing against Yemen's armed forces in early 2020.

The failure of the Rapid Reaction Forces attacks in the Al-Jawf desert

Saudi-allied groups over the past two days attempted to advance in the "Duhaydah" area in the deserts of Al-Jawf province. According to tribal and military sources, Yemen's armed forces thwarted several attempts by the "Rapid Reaction" forces to advance. Forces that Saudi Arabia had dispatched to the battlefield from training camps in the "Al-Wadiah" area in western Hadhramaut and the "Asir" area in the south of this country.

Brigadier General "Yahya Saree," the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, confirmed that these forces yesterday targeted military gatherings in eastern Al-Jawf province with ballistic missiles. The hits were direct and left a large number of killed and wounded, and also several military vehicles were destroyed and set on fire.

On the other hand, the war media center in Sanaa announced the execution of an operation against a large number of military vehicles in eastern Al-Jawf using "Shawaz" drones. At the same time, sources announced that military reinforcements dispatched by Riyadh to support its affiliated groups in Al-Jawf were ambushed on the "Al-Mazariq" front in northern Marib.

Yemen's armed forces' advance on the coastal front of Lahj

On the fronts of Lahj province, adjacent to western Aden, Yemen's armed forces continued their advance yesterday. Field sources reported that these forces have begun an operation to besiege strategic positions on the coastal route connecting Aden to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and have approached the "Al-Jahar" area. An area that is located on the coastal route of Lahj province and, according to administrative divisions, belongs to the "Ras Al-Arah" area on the shore of the Gulf of Aden.

Previously, Yemen's armed forces had announced that they had targeted the gatherings of Saudi-affiliated forces in the Ras Al-Arah and Al-Mudaraba areas with ballistic missiles; an attack that left dozens killed and wounded, including a number of commanders.

This operation was carried out simultaneously with another attack on weapons depots and military gatherings in the "Midi" and "Al-Qambur" areas using drones.

According to the statement of Brigadier General Yahya Saree, these military gatherings were under the supervision of the commander of the Jizan force "Mulhim bin Shinar Al-Qahtani," a Saudi officer.

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