Sanaa forces say Saudi warplanes carried out 93 airstrikes in Yemen in 24 hours

ABNA24 - The spokesman for the Sanaa forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that Saudi warplanes launched 93 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the capital Sanaa and the governorates of Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Amran, Lahj, and Hajjah.

Saree explained that the airstrikes were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties, including women and children.

He noted that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation in Yemen began has risen to 4,032.



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